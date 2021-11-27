MONTPELIER — At its annual meeting, the Vermont Economic Development Authority Board of Directors chose a new round of officers to lead organizational strategy and oversight. Steve Voigt, of Norwich, former King Arthur Flour president and CEO, who has served on the board since 2019, was named chair. In addition, Ted Foster, of Vergennes, was selected as vice chair and Daniel Kurzman, of Derby Line, as treasurer. Voigt takes the chair seat from outgoing head Thomas Gallagher, of St. Albans.
