BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Health Network announced it will bring a senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer to its leadership team, to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for employees, patients and the communities served.
Jackie Hunter, who most recently led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts with Banner Health in Arizona, will become the health system’s first leader focused on furthering this essential work. She is a doctor of chiropractic and naturopathic medicine and holds a master’s degree in health care administration.
In this new role, Hunter will work to ensure DEI is central to the culture of the health system. She will report directly to the CEO, and will have overall responsibility for leading DEI efforts. She will also work to address disparities in health outcomes for patients, as well as encourage and support a diverse and inclusive workforce. She will work in partnership with senior Network leadership and the DEI leaders and steering committees that serve health system affiliates.
