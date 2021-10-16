BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont has appointed Jill Irvine, Ph.D., to an inaugural senior leadership role, Chief Professional and Continuing Education officer. She will envision and launch a renewed effort to extend the university’s learning resources and bring its academic strengths to more citizens and businesses throughout the region and the world. Irvine’s experience in higher education is extensive, including most recently serving as interim senior vice president and provost at the University of Oklahoma, the state’s flagship university with enrollment of more than 30,000 students.
