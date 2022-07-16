MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. announced its Employee Development Program has received national honors from the National Association of Mutual Insurance Carriers (NAMIC). The program earned Best in Category — Adaptability during the ninth annual Award in Innovation presentation at the 2022 NAMIC Management Conference.
