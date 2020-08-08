MONTPELIER — Union Mutual announced it was recently named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Vermont. This is the seventh consecutive year the company has received this award, achieving its highest-ever overall rank of third out of 13 winning organizations within the Medium (100-249 employees) category.
The 14th annual list of the Best Places to Work in Vermont was created by Vermont Business Magazine, Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Department of Economic Development, Vermont Department of Labor, Society for Human Resource Management–Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.
