RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) has named Laurie Knauer its Community Partner of the Year for 2021.
As program director with Castleton Community Seniors and Castleton Community Center, and Vice President of Tai Chi Vermont, she has partnered with SVCOA for many years on numerous wellness-related events and programs, including the nationally-recognized, evidence-based “Matter of Balance” and “Tai Chi For Fall Prevention” classes.
