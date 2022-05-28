BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has partnered with GradFin to provide comprehensive student loan services to eligible Blue Cross members, including Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness. The program services are available to insured members and those in their household, even if the household members are not enrolled in the insurer’s medical benefits. For more information, visit: goto.gradfin.com/bcbsvt/ online or call (844) GRADFIN (472-3346).
