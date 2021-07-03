CRAFTSBURY COMMON — A collaborative effort by Vermont’s Sterling College and Maine’s College of the Atlantic led to hiring Rachael Blansett as a diversity and inclusion fellow to support both institutions. She comes to this role from the University of Michigan and most recently, from the University of California-Berkeley where she was resident director for a residential community of over 600 students and the Asian Pacific American Theme House.
