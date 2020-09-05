MONTPELIER — Vermont specialty food producers continued their prize-winning tradition this year, celebrating 13 sofi™ Awards presented by the Specialty Food Association (SFA). The 2020 sofi™ Awards, which stand for “specialty outstanding food innovation” were announced as follows.
Three Vermont companies took home gold medals for their specialty food creations: Big Picture Farm of Townsend won gold in the confectionery (non-chocolate) category for their Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels Maple Milk. Mount Mansfield Maple Products in Winnooski won gold in the chocolate (milk and white) category for their Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark. Vermont Creamery of Websterville won two gold awards, one in the cheese (non-cow milk, mixed milk) category for their Bonne Bouche cheese and one in the other dairy category for their Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche.
Here is the complete list of Vermont’s finalists in their categories:
Baking Mixes / Pastry Doughs, Flours and Grain, Baking Inclusions, Decorations and Toppings, Fats and Functional Ingredients
— Bronze: Freedom Foods LLC, Hillside Lane Farm gluten free pizza crust.
Cheese — Cow Milk
— Silver: Cellars at Jasper Hill, Harbisons Spruce Wrapped Bloomy Rind.
Cheese — Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk
— Gold: Vermont Creamery, Bonne Bouche cheese
— Bronze: Vermont Creamery, Bijou cheese
Chocolate — Milk and White
— Gold: Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark.
Coffee & Hot Cocoa (Non-Ready-To-Drink)
— New Product: MOCO My Organic Coco — A Bit Fresh — mint.
Confectionery (Non-Chocolate)
— Gold: Big Picture Farm, Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels Maple Milk.
— Silver: Big Picture Farm, Raspberry Rhubarb Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels.
— Bronze: Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Organic Coffee Infused Maple Cream.
— New Product: Vermont Amber Candy Co., Libity Bits Sesame Snacking Toffee
Other Dairy
— Gold: Vermont Creamery, Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche.
— Silver: Vermont Creamery, Sea Salt Cultured Butter 82%.
— Bronze: Vermont Creamery, Lightly Salted Cultured Butter.
