RANDOLPH — Gifford welcomes Hillary McAllister and Nicolas Nyirjesy to its psychiatry and counseling department. Both will be filling social worker roles with children and adults.
McAllister first came to Vermont for her undergraduate work at UVM. Her experience includes as a school-based clinician with the Clara Martin Center at East Valley Academy.
Nyirjesy became a therapist in 2014 and previously worked for the Vermont Department of Corrections and the Northwestern Counseling and Support Services in St. Albans.
