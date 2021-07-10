WILLISTON — The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) announced Salvation Farms will receive $77,550 for the second Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) awarded by CSWD and approved by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
Salvation Farms is a federally recognized nonprofit with a mission to build increased resilience in Vermont's food system through agricultural surplus management. As the fiscal agent of this SEP, Salvation Farms will distribute the funds and oversee implementation of cold-storage infrastructure at four partner organizations serving communities across Vermont and will invest $23,000 of the funds in a large walk-in freezer in Johnson for storage of minimally processed, frozen-food products for distribution throughout the Lamoille Valley.
These four partner organizations will benefit from the funding are — Healthy Roots Collaborative will receive $10,000 to construct food-storage space in St. Albans. NEK Gleaners will receive $15,000 to establish cold storage capacity to benefit Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties. Helping Overcome Poverty's Effects in Addison County will receive $18,000 to expand fresh produce storage and purchase a refrigerated trailer. Vermont Studio Center in Johnson will receive $4,500 to install a freezer.
