CASTLETON — Luxury lighting company Hubbardton Forge announced recent changes in its sales and customer support, now joined under the direction of Andrew Knapp, vice president of sales.
Mac Slivka is promoted to inside sales lead — residential; Retha Boles is promoted to inside sales lead — trade; and Zach Parker assumes a new role as inside sales lead — commercial.
Lynn Jeffrey, customer service director, will continue to oversee the customer service/sales support teams. Amy McGuire, an 18-year veteran of Hubbardton Forge, was promoted to the newly-created position of national sales manager, overseeing residential showroom, commercial and rrade sales channels.
