RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national recognition of Rutland Regional’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
