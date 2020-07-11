RUTLAND — Each year, Rutland Regional Medical Center recognizes a physician, a nurse practitioner, physician assistant or other advanced practice provider whose contributions to its community, staff and patients represent the highest ideals in health care. This year, Rutland Regional has expanded these awards to include two Rutland Community Primary Care Providers.
The RRMCl 2020 Physician of the Year is Suzanne Redden, MD; NP/PA of the Year is Jacki Becker, APRN; Community Primary Care Physician of the Year is H. Peter Diercksen, MD, Community Health Castleton; and Community Primary Care NP/PA is Michael Dashnaw, PA-C, Community Health Mettowee.
Awardees are selected based on criteria around respect, clinical excellence, professional credibility, involvement in public service and the community, and demonstration of the vision and values of Rutland Regional Health Services.
