RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center is named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the third year in a row according to new research released by Healthgrades, the resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Rutland Regional is the only hospital in Vermont to receive this award.
The hospital also was recognized for the following clinical achievements: Joint Replacement Excellence Award for four years in a row (2019-22); Five-Star recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 12 years in a row (2011-22); Five-Star recipient for Total Hip Replacement for four years in a row (2019-22); Five-Star recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for three years in a row (2020-22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.