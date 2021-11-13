RUTLAND — Rutland Integrative Health welcomes the addition of licensed acupuncturist Bryan Rouse.
Licensed for over 25 years in the states of Colorado and Vermont, he currently practices in Rutland, Bennington and Manchester. His specialties are pain management, women’s health including fertility and hormonal imbalance, anxiety and depression, as well as addiction.
