BURLINGTON — Attorney Jon Readnour has joined Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, and will practice from the Burlington office. By creating a new condominium law and homeowners’ association practice there, he will expand the law firm’s capabilities serving real estate developers, common interest communities and homeowners.
Readnour is a regulatory and land-use attorney who has been in private practice in Rutland for over 35 years and owner of his own firm for the past 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.