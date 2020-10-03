MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse VT recently welcomed Ayeshah Raftery to the team as Director of Development. She has been a fundraiser for over 21 years, including 12 years at the Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired as Director of Development and then joining the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden & Grand Isle Counties, now known as UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice, where she raised more than $7 million in four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.