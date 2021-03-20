BURLINGTON — Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont Board of Directors appoints Barbara Rachelson of Burlington as Interim Executive Director.
She spent 22 years as the longest serving executive director in Lund Family Center’s history and also served as the Michigan Network of Runaway and Youth Services Executive Director for 10 years. She previously held leadership positions at the Counseling Service of Addison County and Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
Rachelson currently serves on the Board of Human Rights for Kids national advocacy organization, and has been a Henry Toll National Fellow through the Council of State Governments.
