RANDOLPH — Vermont Small Business Development Center (VtSBDC) State Director Linda Rossi announced the appointment of Katherine Paterson as the organization’s Program Operations Analyst.
Paterson’s responsibilities feature data analysis, the collection of key performance measures, developing and enhancing internal and external processes and resources and modernizing the organization of documents related to financial reporting and grant compliance. She will also contribute to VtSBDC’s newly launched blog, The Starting Point.
A Vermont native and University of Vermont graduate, she received a bachelor’s degree in business finance with a focus in global business and a minor in mathematics. Her experience includes treasurer and vice president of the Enactus Chapter of UVM, head teaching assistant of UVM’s Business Management and Technology course, and Valuation Modeling and Stock Pitch course at Morgan Stanley in New York City.
