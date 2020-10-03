NORTHFIELD — Heidi Passalacqua of Northfield has been promoted to the manager of residential care at Mayo Healthcare, where she will lead all aspects of care for residents and work as an interdisciplinary member of the care team. She worked at Mayo from 2010–2015, then returned to Mayo in 2019 with a background in home health. She was a clinical liaison before becoming the manager of residential care.
