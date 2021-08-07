EAST MONTPELIER — Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC), a member-owned electric utility serving rural central Vermont, strongly encourages members overdue paying their bills to apply for support from VCAAP II, the 2021 Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program. This is the second round of state grants available to pay down the utilities arrearages of Vermonters facing pandemic-related economic hardship.
Residential accounts, including homeowners and tenants, may receive grants up to $10,000; business accounts may receive up to $50,000. The program helps pay Vermonters’ bills from utilities, including electric, gas, landline, water and sewer. Accounts more than 30 days past due are eligible. Grants are awarded in the order received. The program ends Oct. 25, or earlier if funds run out. For more information, call 802-223-5245 or 1-800-932-5245.
Visit publicservice.vermont.gov to find applications and information at Vermont’s Department of Public Service website under “Utility Bill Help for Businesses, Renters and Homeowners." Questions can also be directed to the DPS through a toll-free call center phone number: 1-833-295-8988.
