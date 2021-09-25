NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has earned its six-year accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology for three bachelor of science programs in the David Crawford School of Engineering: civil engineering, electrical and computer engineering, and mechanical engineering.
The approval follows a yearlong self-study and outside review process, which was completed in 2021. Accreditation relates to licensing and a graduate’s ability to sit for the engineering licensing exam and assesses programs, facilities and student outcomes.
