CENTRAL VERMONT — Northfield Savings Bank (NSB) recently completed an every-third-year transition in the leadership of its board of trustees. Mary Alice McKenzie has succeeded J. Timothy Burke as board chair and John Lyon has succeeded McKenzie as board vice chair. They each have the same roles on the board of directors of Northfield Mutual Holding Co.
McKenzie was president and CEO of McKenzie of Vermont from 1985 through 2000. She served as general counsel at the Vermont State Colleges 2001-05 and then practiced law in the firm of Paul Frank + Collins.
Lyon is co-owner and general manager of Wilkins Harley-Davidson in Barre. Before joining the family business, Lyon was a practicing attorney. He is active in the community and has most recently served on the Governor’s Economic Recovery and Mitigation Task Force.
In addition to McKenzie, Lyon and Burke, the Northfield Savings Bank board of trustees consists of Nicole Carignan, Laura Carlsmith, Kyle Dodson, Brian Eagan, Jonathan Jamieson, Thomas Leavitt, Thomas Robbins and Mark Saba.
