MONTPELIER — Bi-State Primary Care Association announced Clem Noone was hired as administrative assistant in its Montpelier office. Noone will provide support for special projects, grant writing, conferences, website and database management. Bi-State has provided technical support to Federally Qualified Health Centers and other nonprofit health care organizations in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Recently, Noone graduated from Williams College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health with concentrations in Environmental and Maritime Studies, and served as a teaching assistant at the Shoals Marine Laboratory in Kittery, Maine.
