MONTPELIER — Nominations for the 2022 Vermont Business Wellness Leadership award are being sought. The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports presents the award annually to a community member who goes beyond their occupational duties to foster well-being in the community. Nominations should be submitted by April 1. For more information, email annagrearson@yahoo.com
