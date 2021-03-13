ARLINGTON — Mack Molding, custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced Brian Nolan of Pittsford, has joined the company as Northern Division Director of Human Resources, reporting directly to President Jeff Somple.
Most recently, he was a physician recruiter for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System in Lebanon, New Hampshire. His previous expertise supporting organizational and HR strategies within manufacturing organizations includes at Vermont Cider Co. in Middlebury and for 19 years with Omya Industries in Proctor. Nolan is also a Certified Compensation Professional with World at Work, a Society of Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and a Kepner-Tregoe Instructor/Program Leader.
