NORTHFIELD — Danielle Nickerson, LNHA, of Bethel, has advanced to the position of administrator at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield.
She will lead the facility, which offers residential care and assisted living, skilled nursing, continuing care and rehabilitation services. She began her career at Mayo in human resources and quickly advanced by completing her administrator in training and becoming a licensed nursing home administrator.
