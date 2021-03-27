BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center announced the hire of a new Woodridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Administrator and vice president of Aging Services, William Kowalewski.
He brings 19 years of experience in senior administrative roles in rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities. Most recently, he served as Southington Care Center executive director, an $18 million, 130-bed, nonprofit rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility in Connecticut.
Kowalewski holds a master's degree in public administration health policy and management from New York University, a bachelor's degree in mathematics and serves as faculty at Hofstra, St. John’s and Western Connecticut State universities, and as a preceptor for New York University. He has been a member of several boards, including as treasurer of the national American Lung Association, president of the New York Lung Association, and board member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.
