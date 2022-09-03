The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced Rutland County resident Maj. Justin Stedman will become the new director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept. 24 and succeed Col. Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
After training, Stedman was assigned as the district game warden serving Chittenden County’s Burlington District, where he was promoted to senior game warden, served in Rutland County’s Poultney District, promoted to Central District lieutenant and most recently, to major in 2020. Before joining the Warden Service, he served with the Castleton and Montpelier police departments and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.
