MORRISVILLE — Turtle Fur, outdoor headwear and accessories business, announces the promotion of two employees, Colin Giblin of Providence, Rhode Island, and Meghan Ksiazek of Waterville, Vermont, to be vice presidents of the company.
Giblin has been with the company seven years an is digital properties director. Ksiazek has been head of design for the last 17 years.
