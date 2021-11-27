RICHMOND — The Vermont Mountain Bike Association has announced the recipients of their annual naming grants, one being to Richmond Mountain Trails (RMT) to launch a new trail network, “The Driving Range,” located off Route 2 in Bolton. The grant is provided by local solar installer SunCommon, covering roughly half of the anticipated costs of the first uphill and first downhill on the property.
The goals of this trail build are to anchor the new network and to set a new standard of inclusive trail building in Vermont by making the trails adaptive-cyclist friendly. By expanding the trail network to Bolton, RMT hopes to give riders more options. The new network will also be a link in the Velomont Trail, a length-of-Vermont multiuse trail that is currently under construction.
(0) comments
