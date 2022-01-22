RUTLAND —Chris Ettori has been named Regional Director of Vermont Adult Learning’s Rutland office. He previously worked as assistant director at CCV for over 12 years, as well as a faculty member teaching classes in foundational math, computer applications, customer service and effective workplace communications.
Ettori has served on numerous Rutland community boards and committees, including six years as a Rutland City alderman, and was a founding board member of Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum and Rutland’s Promise, the first shelter for homeless families in Rutland.
