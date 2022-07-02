RANDOLPH — Rebecca Kincaid, M.D., has joined Gifford's Pediatrics team after spending the past six years working at an outpatient practice in Utah. She received her M.D. at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and was a pediatric resident at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
