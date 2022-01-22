SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Hospital welcomes Anthony Campbell, DO, to the general surgery department. Dr. Campbell received is Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2011. He completed his general surgery residency with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan, from 2011-2016. He attended the University of Massachusetts Medical School where he completed a Post Sophomore Anatomic Pathology Fellowship in 2009. Dr. Campbell was designated as a Diplomate and awarded his certification in General Surgery from the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery in 2018.
