MONTPELIER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment of $20.2 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. With funding focused on assisting dairy operations, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current initiatives, at the University of Tennessee, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to the California State University Fresno.
