BURLINGTON — Attorneys Joshua D. Leckey and Benjamin J. Traverse are named directors of Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC law firm. Both Leckey and Traverse practice out of the firm’s Burlington office.
Leckey joined DRM in September 2014 as an associate in the energy and telecommunications practice group. His practice primarily focuses on renewable energy projects and helped secure siting approval for Vermont’s largest solar facility, a 20 MW ground-mounted array in Ludlow. Leckey regularly presents at renewable energy conferences and is a member of the Hinesburg Energy Committee. He is a graduate of Vermont Law School.
Traverse joined DRM in September 2015 as a member of the firm’s labor and employment practice group. He advises employers on employment and HR matters related to workplace policies and trainings, employee hiring and performance, worker classification and wage-and-hour laws, and the administration of disability accommodations and leaves of absence. Traverse serves on the Lake Champlain Chamber Board of Directors; is Chair of the Leadership Champlain Advisory Board, as well as Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Commission; and is on the steering committee of his Burlington Neighborhood Planning Assembly. He is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.