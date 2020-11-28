BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center welcomes these new providers.
Alison Chick, MMS, PA-C, at CVMC Family Medicine – Waterbury: Her work experience includes as a physician assistant in Mount Crested Butte, Colorado. Her medical interests are an integrative approach to the prevention and management of chronic diseases, women’s health, nutrition and weight loss, and sports medicine.
Karen Gibbs, BSN, CCRN, NP, at CVMC Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing: Her work experience includes as a critical care nurse and nurse leader at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Her medical interests include geriatrics, chronic disease management and end of life care.
Kirsten Didrikson, MSN, BSN, at CVMC Endocrinology: Her work experience includes as a nurse practitioner specializing in diabetes education and care, in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Rachel Greene, DNP, FNP-BC, at CVMC Family Medicine - Berlin: She comes to CVMC from the University of Vermont, where she completed her Doctorate in Nursing Practice. She is particularly interested in women’s health, pediatrics and adolescent/young adult health.
Peter Ireland, MD, at CVMC Family Medicine – Waterbury: He comes to CVMC from St. Louis, Missouri, where he completed his family medicine residency at Saint Louis University’s Family Care Health Center. His medical interests include addiction medicine, opioid use disorder and infectious diseases.
