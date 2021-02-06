BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center announced the hire of a new Chief Financial Officer, Kimberly Patnaude, following a year-long national search.
Patnaude, a 30-year veteran of health care financial administration, will return to Vermont from her current post as Chief Financial Officer/Regional Vice President – Finance at CHRISTUS HEALTH Ochsner Southwest Louisiana – part of a $5B health care network with U.S. affiliates in Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas, as well as Central and South American countries. During her tenure, the hospital’s finances improved from a loss of $5m to a gain of $8m over a five-year period.
Prior to working in the CHRISTUS HEALTH system, she was the Assistant Financial Officer/Controller at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans
