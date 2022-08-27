The Vermont Democratic Party announced Emily Bowers as its new communications director. In this role, she is responsible for overall VDP branding, communications and coordinated campaign messaging.
Bowers comes to the Democratic Party from Charity Clark for Attorney General’s campaign, where she worked as deputy campaign manager and previously, as a field organizer in Florida for President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
She graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism and digital communications, political science minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.