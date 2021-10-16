BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center announced the hire of a new chief medical officer, Nejat Zeyneloglu, MD, MBA, FHM. He has held various leadership positions for more than a decade, most recently as department chair of medicine at Woodhull Medical Center, a 323-bed community teaching hospital in Brooklyn, New York. There, Zeyneloglu managed all aspects of pandemic response, including infection control, PPE allocation, surge planning and staffing. He has also implemented new telemedicine workflows for all medical service lines.
