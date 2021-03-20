MONTPELIER — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced Sophia Yager as its new director of membership engagement.
She will support the membership and government affairs teams and strengthen member engagement, business advocacy and policy work. She previously served as the State Workforce Development Board Deputy Director, where she led policy development and stakeholder engagement efforts to grow and advance Vermont’s workforce.
Born and raised in Vermont, Yager graduated from the University of Vermont in 2017 with a degree in political science.
