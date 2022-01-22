WAITSFIELD — Agri-Mark/Cabot welcomed Sarah Healy as the co-operative’s new Senior Vice President of Marketing. She will lead the brand, creative, digital and media strategy for Agri-Mark’s Cabot, McCadam and Agri-Mark Whey & Protein brands.
Healy is already familiar with the Cabot brand, as she served as a Product Manager for the cooperative 16 years ago. Most recently, she was the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Commando, a Vermont-based luxury-technical apparel company. Before that, Healy worked as a consultant for some of Vermont’s brands, including Ben & Jerry’s, Seventh Generation and Burton Snowboards.
