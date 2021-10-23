MONTPELIER — The Vermont Futures Project welcomes two new board members, James A. "Jim" Kisch and Janette Bombardier. Vermont Futures Project Board Member Kelly Krayewsky is also new board chair after William Shouldice’s five years of board leadership.
Jim Kisch is a banking industry veteran serving as Passumpsic Bank’s President and CEO, and Chair of Northeast Home Loan. Janette Bombardier currently serves as COO/CTO at Chroma Technology Corp. and 89 North.
The Vermont Futures Project is also celebrating turning five years old, formally launched by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce in 2016 as a research and education foundation to use data, benchmarks and knowledge to stimulate conversation and prompt action, leading to economic prosperity for all Vermonters.
