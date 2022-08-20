The Vermont Community Loan Fund has launched the Justice Forward Fund, a new financing and business assistance resource for Black, Indigenous and Vermonters of Color. A Special Purpose Credit Program, the JFF serves Vermonters traditionally, systemically and generationally excluded from financial markets and services, including BIPOC Vermonters and new Americans.
Benefiting Vermonters who have not yet had the opportunity to build wealth, the JFF will make loans of up to $40,000, interest no greater than 3%; applicants with lower net worth will qualify for reduced interest rates, as low as 0%. Also featured are a streamlined loan application process, no fees, no credit score requirement, no collateral requirement. Non-financial support includes access to VCLF’s Business Resource Center, which offers free-to-the-borrower assistance with planning and business development, financial management and personal coaching, succession planning, marketing and more.
For more information, visit investinvermont.org/borrowers/justice-forward-fund.html or contact vclf@vclf.org
