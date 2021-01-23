SOUTH BURLINGTON — Alice Kang will join the NBC5 (WPTZ/WNNE) News evening team as a news anchor. Kang joins anchors Brian Colleran and Stewart Ledbetter, and chief meteorologist Tom Messner. A native of Chicago’s north shore, Kang joined the NBC5 News team in August 2018 as the morning anchor for NBC5 News TODAY, helping NBC5 build its morning-news franchise and launch the market’s first 4:30 a.m. newscast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.