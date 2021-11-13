NORWICH — The Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich announced the selection of Lara Litchfield-Kimber as its new executive director. She currently serves as Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum executive director in Poughkeepsie, New York. Her tenure there has produced an increase in annual attendance and international recognition, particularly due to its work fighting food insecurity in its community, which was honored with the Association of Science and Technology Centers’ Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Award for Business Practice. MHCM has been named a “Top STEM Educator” by Kids Out and About and recognized as the “Best Museum in the Hudson Valley” by regional publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.