COLCHESTER — The Vermont Superintendents Association has recognized Superintendent Amy Minor of the Colchester School District as the 2022 Frederick H. Tuttle Superintendent of the Year.
The recognition commemorates longtime Vermont superintendent and children’s advocate Frederick H. Tuttle and pays tribute to a superintendent who demonstrates exemplary leadership on behalf of students, the Vermont Superintendents Association, public education and the entire community.
Minor receives the award with over 20 years of service at Colchester School District in roles including paraeducator, science teacher and team leader, assistant principal, principal and superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.