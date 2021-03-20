BARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) announced Emily McKenna has been named Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.
In this role, McKenna joins CVHHH’s senior leadership team, with Sandy Rousse, CEO; Kim LaGue, Chief Operating Officer; Kelly Bishop, Chief Financial Officer; Julia Dalphin, Chief Quality Officer; and Rebecca Bowen, Chief Human Resources Officer.
She has worked at CVHHH since 2014, when she was hired as Marketing Manager. McKenna is co-president of the Board of Directors of Central Vermont Council on Aging, where she has served as a board member since 2015. McKenna brings 15 years of strategic communications, project management, creative direction and content creation experience to CVHHH.
