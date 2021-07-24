MONTPELIER — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced State Archivist and Chief Records Officer Tanya Marshall has been appointed by Secretary of the Senate Sonceria Ann Berry to serve on the Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress.
She has worked for the State of Vermont since 2003, earned the Society of American Archivist’s Emerging Leader Award in 2013 and was the 2017 recipient of the National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators Award. Marshall was also recently reappointed by the Vermont Supreme Court to the Vermont Judiciary’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Public Access to Court Records.
